Nolan Escue, age 71, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at his home.
He was born on Sept. 7, 1951 in Jackson, Tennessee, the youngest son of James and Annie Escue.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jo Shartzer Escue; his daughters, Katie Hickman (Chris), of Portland, Tennessee, and LeaAnn Frank (Wes), of Leitchfield. He was the proud grandfather of Samantha Kilmon (Devin), of Gallatin, Tennessee, Josie Waddell (Preston), of Portland, Tennessee, Paul Overton, of Leitchfield, and Raylyn Hickman, of Portland, Tennessee; and two great-grandchildren, Johnston and Janey Kilmon. Also surviving are his siblings, Ann Schmitzerle, of Leitchfield, Carolyn Fugate, of Clarkson, Alvin Escue (Phyllis), of Milan, Tennessee, Vince Escue (Louise), of Leitchfield, Clifton Escue, of Falls of Rough, and Qulin Escue (Charlotte), of Caneyville; and three sisters-in-law, Bernice Young, of Birmingham, Alabama, Judy Escue, of Hardinsburg, and Wilda Escue, of Leitchfield. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Marie Escue; three brothers, Lloyd, Frank Carthel, and Harvel Escue. Several nieces and nephews also preceded him.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Cecil Williams and Bro. Mike Cannon officiating.
Burial was in the Duff Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Duff Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.