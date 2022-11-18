A non-compliant sex offender from Louisville was arrested in Falls of Rough earlier this month.
On Saturday, Nov. 5 at approximately 9:45 p.m., the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office received information on the whereabouts of a non-compliant sex offender from Louisville.
83-year-old Russell Cook, of Louisville was arrested without incident on Tilford Drive in Falls of Rough.
According to the Louisville Metro Police Department warrant, Cook is a 20-year registrant on the sex offender registry. He had failed to return his address verification form to the Kentucky State Police and was found to be in violation of the requirement to notify Probation and Parole and KSP of the address change.
Cook was arrested and charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration (first offense). He was lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.
“On another note: The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office will be teaming up with the KSP and conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout approved locations in Grayson County during the month of November and the rest of 2022,” said Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins. “We will be on the lookout for unrestrained occupants and/or impaired drivers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.