Nora Lucille Wheeler, 98, of Caneyville, passed away Feb. 18, 2023. She was born Sept. 13, 1924 in Edmonson County, Kentucky to the late Hassie and Artie Raymer Anderson. She was a member of Friendship Separate Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky.
In addition to her parents, Nora was preceded in death by her husbands, James Wheeler and Karl Witte; son, Jerry Wheeler; daughters, Kay May, Eva Summitt, and Rhonda Wheeler; grandson, Chad Carmichael; and sister, Aileen Day. She is survived by her son, David Wheeler (Nadia); daughter, Marcia Stansell (Mike); daughter-in-law, Marguerite Wheeler; son-in-law, Ronnie May; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; brother, Dewey Anderson; and sister, Janice Schultz.
Funeral service was at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at Evergreen Funeral Home with entombment in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation was 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial donations in Nora’s memory can be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Separate Baptist Mission Ministries.
