Norma Jean Cardwell Embry, age 79, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Norton’s Audubon Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born in Dunbar, Kentucky on Jan. 7, 1943 to the late Kenneth Edgar and Exie Marie McKinney Cardwell. She was a member of Big Muddy Baptist Church, a homemaker, caregiver for her husband and was retired from Sumitomo Electric. Norma enjoyed gardening, taking care of her flowers, cooking and being with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ernest, Richard and Eddie Cardwell; sisters, Anna Mae Annis and Wilma Burns; and grandson-in-law, Josh Duvall.
Norma is survived by her husband of 63 years, Wendell Kenneth Embry, of Caneyville; children, Deborah Lambert (Joe), of Caneyville, Glen Embry (Lori), of Caneyville, Gwen Embry, of Morgantown, DeEtte Lambert, of Caneyville, and Kellie Flener (Jason), of Morgantown; grandchildren, Ashley Clark (Mark), Brooke Shreve (Tim), Sarah Crume (Jacob), Jessica Neely (Brad), Emily Duvall, Autumn Hernandez (Chalucha), Whitney Embry (Cody) and Zachary Clark; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Levi Clark, Railey Shreve, Ella Grace Neely, Adrian Hernandez, Katelyn Crume, Owen Heath Neely, Sofia Embry, Miles Crume, Kendal Duvall, Zavier Guy Clark, Nevaeh Hernandez, Macklan Duvall and Xiah Lee; siblings, Tish Webb (Chuck), of Morgantown, Wanda Elmore, of Russellville, Phyllis Nelson (David), of Warner Robins, Georgia, Teresa Hines (Mark), of Bowling Green, and Stephen “Bo” Cardwell, of Dunbar; several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral Service was held on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Embry officiating. Burial was held in the Layman Cemetery in Grayson County. Visitation was held on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
Visit our website www.smithfuneralhomeky.com to share any condolences, memories or photos Norma or light a memorial candle.
