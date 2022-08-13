Norma Jean Johnson Ragland, age 78, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at Norton’s Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born on Nov. 8, 1943 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Charlie Johnson and Irma Kinkade Johnson.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandi Roof (Darrell).
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Tracy McDonald, and one son, Michael Stanton.
In keeping with her wishes, private services will be held.
