Central Kentucky Community Foundation has up to $350,000 in scholarships for the 2023 academic year available through Scholarship Central.
Scholarship applications are now being accepted through Scholarship Central, CKCF’s easy-to-use online scholarship portal at ckcf4people.org. Using just one application, students have access to over 150 scholarships available to award. Students have from now until midnight EST Wednesday, March 1 to apply.
Scholarship Central is user-friendly and allows students in CKCF’s nine-county region that includes Breckinridge, Grayson, Hardin, Hart, LaRue, Marion, Meade, Nelson and Washington counties, to complete one application to be eligible for multiple scholarships. Students input basic information once and then customize details needed for specific scholarships.
With so many scholarships available, CKCF has made Scholarship Central an essential part of any college-bound student’s toolkit, driving more students to apply every year. Scholarships are offered to area students and eligibility is based on certain criteria. To see a complete list and description of each scholarship, please visit CKCF’s website www.ckcf4people.org and click on browse scholarships.
The Nugent McGrew Scholarship is available exclusively to graduating seniors in Grayson and Hardin Counties who plan on attending a two- or four-year academic or technical school and demonstrate a desire and financial need to achieve their educational goals.
Scholarships offered through Scholarship Central are generous gifts from numerous donors over many years. Scholarships vary in amount and eligibility criteria. Collectively they represent a wide range of opportunities to reach students at many levels of academic achievement, community and school involvement, and financial situations. CKCF serves a large region, and some scholarships are specific for particular counties or schools. Information about available scholarships can be found at www.ckcf4people.org. See specific scholarships for detailed application criteria.
CKCF is hosting a scholarship workshop on Monday, Feb. 13 at 6-8 p.m. at the Home of Philanthropy’s Community Hall. A representative from KHEAA to answer FAFSA questions and individualized help will be available for anyone who has questions about the Scholarship Central application.
