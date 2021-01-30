Abe King “Jr.,” age 62, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at the Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center.
He was born on June 20, 1958 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Abraham and Ruby Cockriel King.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Miller King; and one son, Dustin King, and fiancée Madison Willis.
He was preceded in death his parents.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Wayne Clemons officiating. Burial was
in the Williams Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
