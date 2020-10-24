Aileen Farris Cummings, age 95, of Taylorsville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at Signature Healthcare in Taylorsville.
She was born on Sept. 17, 1925. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Thelon Basham Farris, and her husband, Jimmy Cummings.
She is survived by her two sons, James Ray Cummings, of Taylorsville, and Charles Lynn Cummings, of Corryton, Tennessee.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. CDT Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Dermitt Funeral Home. Bro. Buddy Brooks will be officiating. Burial will be in the Sanders Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 noon CDT Saturday until time of service.
