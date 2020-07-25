Alex Wathen, age 61, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born on Aug. 8, 1958 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, the son of the late Andrew and Lydia Polston Wathen.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn Wathen; three sons, Christian Goostree, Caleb Posey, and Kyler Goostree, all of Leitchfield, Kentucky; and two daughters, Rosa Hatfield (Rodney) and Kimberly Hutchins (Brandon), both of Leitchfield, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Josh Milburn officiating. Burial was in the Bethel Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 9 a.m. Friday till time of services.
