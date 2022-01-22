Alfred J. Schofield, Sr., age 67, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, by way of Massachusetts, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 in Leitchfield.
He was born on April 21, 1954 in Massachusetts, the son of Alfred and Rose Caron Schofield.
He leaves his wife of 43 years, Linda Cross Schofield; their daughter, Katrina P. Goodrich and husband, Ed, of Florida; and their son, Alfred J. Schofield, Jr. of Connecticut, and daughter-in-law Alison Schofield.
Cremation was chosen and will be under the direction of Dermitt Funeral Home.
