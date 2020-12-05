Alice Diane Cole, 77, of Leitchfield, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at the Norton’s Hospital in Louisville, KY.
She was born on May 19, 1943 in Louisville, the daughter of the late Ernest and Mary Milby Sears.
She is survived by her children, Julie Crain (Giovanni), George Cole (Bobbi), Alice Cole, and Dixie Bowman (Michael) all of Leitchfield, Sarah Amundson (Curt) of Clarkson and Wendy Cole (Peggy Perrine) of Vine Grove, nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, her brother and sisters, Peggy Hardin, Robert, Jimmy, Jerry and Eugene Sears all of Louisville and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George M. Cole and one brother and sister, Freda Cravens and Junior Sears.
Funeral services were private with Bro. William Dotson officiating and burial in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermit
