Alice Faye Grant, age 78, of Clarkson, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at her residence.
She was born Feb. 28, 1943 in Leitchfield to the late Woodrow and Elma Bee Probus Childress.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, John A. Grant, Sr., and her children, John Grant, Jr. (Kimberla), Pamela Grant Reinhard, Timothy Grant (Shelia) and Regina Jewell (William Jeffery).
Funeral Mass was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Rev. Jamie Dennis officiating. Burial followed in the St. Anthony Cemetery.
Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m. last Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
Prayer service was held at 6 p.m. last Friday at the funeral home.
