Alice Roof, age 76, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Grayson Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield.
She was born on June 23, 1943 in Clinton, Indiana, the daughter of the late Claude and Lucy Bell Beard Decker.
She is survived by her children, Reva Carwile, and her husband, William, of Harned, and Sharon Roof, of Morgantown.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennie Roof.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial will be in the Claggett United Baptist Church cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. on Saturday until time of service.
