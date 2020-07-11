Alicia “Janie” Gipson, age 54, of Caneyville, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Caneyville. She was born Aug. 5, 1965 in Louisville, Kentucky the daughter of Burl Preston and Avon (Hack) Higdon.
She is survived by her step-father, Bill Higdon, and her companion, Roger Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and two husbands, Leonard Taylor and Charles Gipson.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Caneyville Memorial Chapel in Caneyville. Burial was in Wilson Cemetery. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
