Alma Doris Mattingly, age 85, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 23, 1935 in Straw, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Henry Pete Meredith and Ora Strange Horton.
A devoted wife and mother, she is survived by her husband of 66 years, Leonard Mattingly, of Leitchfield; five daughters, Linda Miller (Kenny), of Munfordville, Kentucky, Cathy Maulden, of Magnolia, Kentucky, Janice Tuttle, Barbara Crewz (Robert) and Bobbie Hood (Robbie), all of Leitchfield; and a son, Leonard Lee Mattingly, of Hudson, Kentucky.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Bobby “Red” Maulden.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Joe Blanton officiating. Burial was in the Eveleigh Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
