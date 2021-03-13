Alma Embry, age 98, of Big Clifty, Kentucky, died Saturday, March 6, 2021 at home.
She was born Dec. 13, 1922, the daughter of Joshua and Brilla Renfrow Woosley.
Survivors include her children, Harold J. Embry, of Indiana, Faye Bryant (Mac), of Big Clifty, and Steven Embry (Becky), of Lawrenceburg.
Other than her parents, Joshua and Brilla Woosley, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Foster O. Embry, and son, Royce Wayne Embry.
Private family funeral services will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial will be in the Layman Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
