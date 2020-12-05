Alma Ray Clark, 82, of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2020, at her residence in Louisville.
She was born on Feb. 10, 1938 in Louisville, the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Virginia Kathrine Siers Raymer.
She is survived by her son, Richard D. Clark (Debbie) of Louisville; and sister, Patsy M. Hicks (Garry) of Ekron, KY; her care-givers, David and Michelle Johnston of Louisville; sister-in-law, Patricia Mayes of Rough River, KY; and several nieces and nephews.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Bernard Clark, Jr., her daughter, Belinda Kay Clark and her brothers, William Robert Raymer and William Michael Mayes.
Funeral services were private. Bro. William Happy Chandler and Bro. Garry Hicks officiated. Burial was in the McDaniels-Antioch Church Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.der
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.