Amy Nicole Parker, age 34, of Lamar, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.
She was born on Oct. 14, 1986 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of her father, Charles Higdon, Sr., and her late mother, Kathy Phelps Higdon.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Parker; her children, Rose, Patty, and Samantha Parker, all of Lamar, Missouri; and her father, Charles Higdon, of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathy Higdon.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Rev. Jason McCray officiating. Burial was in the St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. Monday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.