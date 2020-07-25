Andrew Clifton Clodfelter, age 24, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on Aug. 18, 1995 in Louisville, Kentucky.
He is survived by his parents, Christy and Leslie Allen Gibson, of Clarkson, and Max and Christy Clodfelter, of Bowling Green, Kentucky.
The pallbearers were Chris, Garrett and Sawyer Drake, David Joyce, Derrick Logsdon and Greg Meredith and honorary pallbearers, Dawson, Doris and Amelia Leasor.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Sulphur Wells Missionary Baptist Church in Clarkson. Bro Terry Priddy and Bro. Vurlus Logsdon officiated under the direction of the Dermitt Funeral Home. Burial was in the Gibson Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Sulphur Wells Church from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.