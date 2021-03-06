Andy Hodge, age 38, of Big Clifty, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
He was born Dec. 8, 1982 to Larry and Drenda Studer Hodge.
In addition to his parents, he is also survived by a son, Logan Bagshaw, and two daughters, Kyla Hodge and Ava Hodge.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2021 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Austin Wilson officiating. Burial will be at Andy’s Place.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
