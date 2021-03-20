Angela Dawn Kerr, age 27, of Grayson County, passed away, Friday, March 12, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 11, 1993.
She is survived by two children, Alexander and Benjamin Dean; her father, Doug (Angie) Kerr; and her mother, Melissia Childress.
Funeral services were held at 12 Noon, Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Landis Cemetery.
Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
