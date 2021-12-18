Anna C. Edwards, age 76, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Oct. 18, 1945 in Hudson, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Christopher “C.C.” and Edith Carmon.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, James “Jimmy” Edwards; daughters, Penny Reece and Donna (Jason) VanMeter; and son Michael (Gail) Edwards.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Brother Wayne Clemons and Reverend Buddy Brooks will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and will also be held from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
Anna’s family
requests that all those attending the visitation and funeral, please
wear a mask covering their nose and mouth for the duration of
their visit.
