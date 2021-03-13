Anna J. Preston Esto, age 76, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, entered eternal rest on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Hospital.
Ann, as she was known to her family and friends, was born on April 9, 1944 in Caneyville, Kentucky.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents, William Richard Preston and Ethel (Stinson) Preston, and husband, Douglas Esto.
She is survived by three children, Lisa Woosley, husband Paul Wayne, Angela Shoffner, and Jeffrey Miller.
Funeral service were held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Cecil Williams officiating. Burial was at the Wilson Cemetery on Wilson Church Road in Caneyville.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 10 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
