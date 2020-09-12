Anna Jane Hayse, 91, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Sept. 8, 2020 at RobinBrooke Senior Living in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
Jane was born on May 17, 1929 to Samuel E. and Bertha Pence Hayse. She followed in her parents’ footsteps by becoming a teacher. After graduating from Campbellsville College with a teaching degree, Jane dedicated more than 40 years of her life to teaching school at White Mills, Kentucky.
A member of Clarkson and Leitchfield Baptist churches, Jane had a strong faith in God.
Jane spent the last five years of her life at RobinBrooke Senior Living where she made new friends and appreciated the caring staff.
Jane is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Samuel Gregory Hayse, Thomas Frank Hayse, and Joseph Robert Hayse; a sister, Mary Margaret Hayse; and nephews, Jimmy Hayse and Tommy Hayse.
Jane is survived by sisters-in-law, Fannie Hayse and Joyce Ann Hayse, and many beloved nephews and nieces and great-nephews and nieces.
A private graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
