Anna Mae Clemons, age 85, of Clarkson, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born at her family home in Clarkson on Aug. 3, 1935, the daughter of Willie and Mary Lush Heavrin.
She is survived by her five sons, Mickie Clemons (Becky), Perry Clemons (Sheena), Sidney Clemons (Debbie), Danny Clemons (Susan), and Allen Clemons (Cindy).
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carman Clemons; her daughter, Sandra Kay Clemons; and one daughter-in-law, Loretta Clemons.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial will be in the St. Benedict Catholic Church Cemetery following the services. Visitation will held from 2-8 p.m., Sunday and from 9 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
