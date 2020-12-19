Anna Marie Gibson, age 74, of Millerstown, Kentucky, was born July 7, 1946 in Grayson County, Kentucky. The Good Lord called her Home on Dec. 14, 2020. She was the daughter of Michael and Mary Ada Downs. She married her husband, Robert on Dec. 27, 1963.
She is survived by her two children, Marsha Wiseman (Matt) and Kevin Gibson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and her parents, Michael and Mary Ada Downs.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at the Little Flock Missionary Baptist Church. She will be laid to rest in the Little Flock Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from 2-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield and from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the Church.
All those who wish to honor and remember Mrs. Gibson in person at the funeral home and/or at the church are required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home and/or at the church for the safety of all those in attendance.
