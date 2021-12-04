Anna Marie Meredith, age 61, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at her residence.
She was born on Jan. 9, 1960 in Clarkson, Kentucky, to the late Horrell and Geneva Higdon Burkhead.
She is survived by her husband, Danny Meredith; two sons, Jeremy Coogle (Windy), of Park City, Kentucky, and James Coogle (Meleah), of Crandall, Indian; and three stepsons, Chris Ashbaugh (Jasmine), of Leitchfield, Jeremy Meredith (Erica), of Eastview, Kentucky, and Derek Meredith (Samantha), of Clarkson, Kentucky.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at the Antioch General Baptist Church, 7915 Peonia Rd., Clarkson, KY. Bro. Damon Lasley Jr. will be officiating. Burial will be in the Antioch Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
