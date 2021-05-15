Anne Christie Dennison, age 78, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at Grayson Manor Nursing Home in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on April 19, 1943 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Ernest and Frankie Miller Taylor.
She is survived by two sons, Steven Douglas “Doug” Dennison, of Clarkson, and Jeffrey Neal Dennison, of Leitchfield, and one daughter, Christie Lea (Joanne Kennedy), of Leitchfield.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Lee Dennison.
There will be a private family graveside service with burial in Hanging Rock Cemetery.
