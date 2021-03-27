Anthony Ray Fulkerson, age 59, of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 29, 1961 in Louisville, to the late Wilford and Frances Hatfield Fulkerson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by two daughters, Rachel (Jeremiah) Mattingly, of Clarkson, and Mandy (Aaron) Gibson, of Leitchfield.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen and no services will be held.
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
