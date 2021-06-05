Arvil Louis Swift, age 76, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield.
He was born on Aug. 16, 1944 in Caneyville, Kentucky, the son of the late Wilbie and Iritta Ailine Wilkins Swift.
He is survived by his sons, Allan (Pam), Tony (Tracy), Andy, Dwayne and Randy (Chelsea) Swift, all of Leitchfield.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Christine Swift.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the St. Anthony Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.