Arzetta Jean Logsdon, age 61, of Olaton, passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at approximately 3 p.m. at Ohio County Hospital in Hartford with her daughter by her side. She was born on Aug. 25, 1959 in Hartford, Kentucky the daughter of the late Edgar and Evelyn Barrett Woolen.
Aside from her parents, Arzetta was preceded in death by her husband, Cleon Logsdon, and one daughter,
Rachel Woolen.
She is survived by her loved ones, David Woolen and Heather Logsdon.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Aug. 25, 2021 at McGrady Creek Cemetery
in Olaton.
