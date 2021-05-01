Audrey Kaye Haynes Brangers, age 66, of Clarkson, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
She was born Feb. 24, 1955 in Breckinridge County to Anna Frank Haynes and Willard E. Haynes.
She was preceded in death by her father, Willard E. Haynes.
Audrey is survived by her husband, Charles Brangers; one daughter, Chelsey Kay Carby, of Clarkson; and her mother, Anna Haynes, of Leitchfield.
Funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church with Rev. Steve Hohman officiating. Burial followed in the St. Elizabeth Cemetery.
Visitation was from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
Prayer service was held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
