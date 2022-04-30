Audrey Nell Woodcock, age 61, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at her residence. She was born on July 31, 1960 in Clarkson, Kentucky the daughter of the late Edward Duel and Freda Nell Embry Pharris.
Left to honor Audrey’s memory are, one daughter, Pamela Ford, and her husband, Randall; one son, Joshua Woodcock, and his wife, Jo; her companion, David Thurman; and two step-sons, David James Thurman, and his wife, Vicky, and Ethen Thurman.
Aside from her parents, Audrey was preceded in death by the father of her children, Damon Woodcock.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022 at Caneyville Memorial Chapel in Caneyville with Bro. Larry Lacefield officiating. Burial was in Woodcock Cemetery in Morgantown. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
