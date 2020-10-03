Berlin Williams, age 83, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Grayson Nursing and Rehab.
He was born on Sept. 27, 1936 in Sulphur Wells, Kentucky the son of the late Arthur and Anna Bell Fletcher Williams.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service was at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at the Leitchfield Memory Gardens with Bro. Jerry Dunaway officiating.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. Monday until time that the services will be moved to the Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
