Bernard L. Keown, Jr. age 57, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.
He was born on Jan. 30, 1964 in Fort Scott, Bourbon County, Kansas, to the late Bernard Lee Keown, Sr. and Alma Jean Vincent Keown.
He is survived by his bride, Marilee Weedman Keown, of Leitchfield; his children, Brittany Keown, Brice Keown (Victoria) and Adam Keown; and his mother, Linda Keown.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard Lee Keown, Sr., and his birth mother, Alma Jean Vincent Keown.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home with Bro. Donald “Pete” Farris officiating. Cremation followed the service.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
