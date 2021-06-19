Bernice Ausbon Sandlin, age 79, of Leitchfield, passed away, Monday, June 14, 2021, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.
She was born June 13, 1942, to the late Kelly and Ruby Alice Harrell Aubson.
Bernice is survived by her husband of 61 years, Charles Sandlin; two sons, Charles Everett Sandlin, of Georgetown, and Larry Dewain (Sharon) Sandlin, of Leitchfield; and a daughter, Melinda Sue Clark, of Caneyville.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Hank Gibson officiating. Burial followed in the Fairview Cemetery.
Visitation was from 9 a.m. Friday until the service time at the funeral home.
