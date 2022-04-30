Bertha Young Hoover 1

Bertha Young Hoover, 95, widow of Robert L. Hoover, passed away peacefully in her home April 16, 2022. She was born in Tousey, Kentucky on July 10, 1926 to the late Walter and Olga Young. Bertha was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society, International Beta Chapter, and graduated with a Masters Degree from Western Kentucky University. She worked as an elementary school teacher and retired after 35 years and was a member of Southland Christian Church. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and her sisters, Thelma Isbell, Mildred Patterson, Pauline Brown, Ruby Edwards, and Helen Isbell. Bertha is survived by her daughter, Vicki Lee Peace; grandchildren, Robert and Jay Peace; great-grandchildren, Amber, Hunter, Hank and Walter Peace; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral service was held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home — Harrodsburg Road. Visitation was 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Friday. Burial followed at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.

