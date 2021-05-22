Bessie Hogan, age 88, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 at Owensboro Twin Lakes Hospital in Leitchfield.
She was born on July 17, 1932 in Butler County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Guffie and Martha Leora Bryant Lacefield.
She is survived by her sons, Billy, of Leitchfield, Robert, of Caneyville, Buddy, of Caneyville, Sonny, of Millwood, and Jeff Hogan, of Elizabethtown; and daughters, Brenda Cook, of Caneyville, Lola Miller, of Caneyville, Marie Greaser, of Illinois, and Barbara Cummings, of Brownsville.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Hogan; son, William Boyd Hogan; and daughter, Sue Brooks.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Monday, May 17, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Larry Lacefield and Bro. Charlie Lacefield officiating. Burial was in the Sweeden Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. Monday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.