Betty Ann Dudgeon Cooley, age 82, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at her residence.
She was born Jan. 26, 1940, in Hardin County, to the late Charlie and Velar Ray Dudgeon. She retired from General Electric and was a member of Needham Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Guinn “Shorty” Cooley; a son, Ricky Cooley; a grandson, Myron Rich; a brother, Donald Dudgeon; and two sisters, Ramona Pierce and Margie Goodman.
She is survived by two daughters, Karen Dodson (Mark) and Rhonda Mather; a son, Eddie Cooley (Nancy Kersey); five grandchildren, Brian Clemons, Scott Cooley, Chasity Johnson, Rebecca Laginess and Josh Cooley; three brothers, Paul, David and Gene Dudgeon; two sisters, Sharon Hilton and Faye Smith; and five great-grandchildren.
A graveside service were held at 11 a.m. (CDT) Friday, April 29, 2022, at Mt. Hebron Cemetery with Bro. Jimmy Douthitt officiating.
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.