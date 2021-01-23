Betty Faye Watson Langley, age 88, of Leitchfield, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at Grayson Nursing & Rehab in Leitchfield. She was born Jan. 12, 1933 in Cane Valley, Kentucky the daughter of Archie and Mattie Hubbard Watson.
Left to honor her memory are two daughters, Kim Dennis (Ronnie) and Denise Lush (Roger).
Other than her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Langley.
Visitation was held Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Funeral services will be private.
