Betty Jean Phelps Stone, age 76, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehab.
She was born on Oct. 15, 1944 in Hardinsburg, Kentucky the daughter of the late William Rapier and Mary Alice Phelps Wheatley.
She is survived by her sons, Lonnie Stone (Penny) and Michael Stone (Jenny), both of Leitchfield.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by Lonnie Stone.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Leitchfield with Father Tony Bickett will be officiating, with cremation to follow. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and beginning at 9 a.m. Friday. Service followed at the church at 11 a.m.
A Prayer Service was held on Thursday night beginning at 6 p.m.
