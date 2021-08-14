Betty Jo McDaniel, 78, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at Ohio County Hospital. She was born in Grayson County on Sept. 1, 1942, the daughter of the late Cecil and Louise Duggins McDaniel.
She was preceded in death also by her son, David Raley II, and grandson, Dustin Dakota Raley.
Survivors include her daughter, Teresa Crabtree (Michael), and son, Doug Raley (Donna).
Funeral services are at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.
