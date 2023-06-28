Betty Lou Cain, 92, of Leitchfield, passed away Friday, June 23, 2023, at Grayson Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield.
Survivors include her children, Gary Cain (Jean) of Leitchfield, Diane Whobrey of Concord, North Carolina, and John Cain of Clarkson; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services was Wednesday, June 28, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Clarkson Cemetery.
