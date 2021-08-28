Beulah R. Simpson, age 93, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at the Bee Hive Assisted Living in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on Aug. 18, 1928 in Caneyville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Jerome and Mae Tronia Ingram Penner.
She was married to the love of her life, Russell Simpson on Nov. 24, 1955 in Jeffersonville, Indiana, who preceded her in death. Beulah served in the Grayson County PVA office for 32 years until her retirement. She was an avid fan of UK sports, a long-term supporter of the Republican Party and was a supporter of the Veterans.
She is survived by two sisters-in-laws, Dolly and Barbara Penner; her cousin, Martha Jane Shaw; and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews whom all loved and adored her.
Other than her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Austin, Jerome, Slim, Willie Lee and Paul Penner, and a sister, Decie Berg; two nieces, Bobbi Layman and Deloris Jean Massey; and a great nephew, Ike Jarboe.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. David Brown officiating. Burial was in the Layman Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
