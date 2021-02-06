Beulah Rhea Carter, age 91, of Cadiz, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at the Glenview Health and Rehab in Glasgow, Kentucky.
She was born on Feb. 28, 1929 in Nortonville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Ransom Nay Cook and Lelia Pharris Cook.
She is survived by two daughters, Peggy Bozarth (Marty), of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Wanda Whitworth (Bruce), of Louisville, Kentucky.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Deward Carter.
Funeral services will be at 12 noon Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Bill Cummings will be officiating. Burial will be in the Layman Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
