Bill Allen, age 74, of the St. Paul community, passed away, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at his residence.
He was born Aug. 28, 1946 in Breckenridge County to the late Jesse and Adean Allen.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Darst Allen; four daughters, Ann Denner (Chris), Karen Kingrey (James), Brenda Paris (James) and Marsha Allen (Joey); and a son, Jimmy Allen (Connie).
Private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Steve Hohman officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Paul Church Cemetery.
Visitation was from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Prayer services will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.