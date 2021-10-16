Billy Keith Staples was born the second son of Jerry and Sarah Staples on March 29, 1973. Billy passed away at 48 years old on Oct. 9, 2021, from COVID complications.
He is survived by his parents.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. (CDT), Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Sam Dick officiating. Burial followed in the Mt. Zion Christian Church Cemetery.
Visitation was from 3 to 8 p.m. (CDT) Wednesday and after 9 a.m. (CDT) Thursday at the funeral home.
