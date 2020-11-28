Bobbie R. Clemons departed from his temporary home on Earth on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 in Covington, Louisiana. He was born on July 21, 1941 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Lawrence Clemons and Allene Nichols Clemons. Bobbie was a resident of Louisiana for 50 years and was beginning to tolerate LSU. He did things in his life that would make this read like a work of fiction if written in one place. Above all of this, the greatest part of his life was his family.
Bobbie was the beloved husband of Nancy Deacon Clemons for 60 years. He was the loving father of the late Sherry Cazaux (Larry), Teri Peck (Gary), Larry Clemons (Donna), and Denise Guidry (Neil). Bobbie was the proud grandfather of Bobbi Jo Bridges, Travis Cazaux, Bradley Peck (Molly), Nancy Terrell (Cole), Cody Clemons (Katie), Brandon Clemons (Brooke), Colt Clemons (Hannah), Austin, Bobbie, and Chloe’ Guidry. He was blessed with 13 great-grandchildren. He was the brother of Betty Hoyle, brother-in-law to Norma Ramsey (Ronnie) and Linda Wishart (Late Jim), and a host of nieces and a nephew. Bobbie’s family extends to his loved ones back “home” in Kentucky. His family will continue his legacy by cheering on the University of Kentucky Wildcats and will spend their days shouting “Go Big Blue!” in his memory.
His big hugs, firm handshake, booming voice, tenacious personality, words of wisdom, and unwavering love will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
A Graveside Service will be held privately by the family at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Covington, Louisiana. A Reception for family and friends will be held at 78255 Hwy 1077, Folsom, LA 70437 on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at 12 Noon with a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Please share a memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
