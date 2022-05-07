Father, grandfather, brother, and friend Bobby Eugene Fulkerson, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born on April 21, 1938 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Ona Dee and Robert William Fulkerson. Bobby Eugene loved racing cars and the Indy 500. He was retired from Byerly Ford in Louisville.
He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Bryant (Tony), of Cecilia, Kentucky, and grandchildren Amy Bryant and Shawn Bryant, both of Radcliff, Kentucky.
Bobby Eugene was also survived by great-grandchildren Adriana Salgado, Jaileyna Salgado, and Brian Bryant, all of Radcliff, Kentucky, and Andreas Bryant, of Rineyville, Kentucky.
He was also survived by nieces Rita Stone, of New York City, New York, Bonnie Stone, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and Vickie Downs (Phil), of Leitchfield, Kentucky; and nephew Marty Fulkerson (Rhonda), of Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
Other than his parents, Bobby Eugene was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Marshall Fulkerson; his sister, Minta Alice Kelley; and nephew, Phillip Wayne Stone (wife, Debbie, who survives).
A graveside service was held on May 2 at 1 p.m. at the Layman Memorial Cemetery.
