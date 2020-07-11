Bobby John Lasley, age 50, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his home in Leitchfield.
He was born on Sept. 27, 1969, in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the son of the late Doris Rollen Lasley and Sandra Nugent Lasley Hester.
He was a production line worker at MTD who enjoyed fishing and shooting his pellet gun. He was a Desert Storm Veteran and member of American Legion Post 81.
He is survived by his mother, Sandra Hester (James)’ three sisters, Rebecca Oblinsky, Shirley Bratcher (Robert Handley) and Cassandra Whitaker; a brother, Richard Bruner (Jessica Bland); and a half-brother, James Glen Lasley. Several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Bill Macy officiating. A private burial followed.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Friday until time of services.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
